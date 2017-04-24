Queens College: LASG Orders Resumption Of Academic Activities

Following the satisfactory result from analyses of water samples from all water delivery points at the Queens College, Yaba, the Lagos State Government has recommended the resumption of academic activities in the school.

In a release signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Mrs. Adeola Salako, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, who disclosed today while giving an update on the outbreak of gastroenteritis in the school, noted that the school’s authority, in collaboration with the Parents Teachers Association, Old Girls Association and the Federal Ministry of Education had successfully addressed the lapses by instituting various control measures.

Idris said the control measures include the decommissioning of the multiple contaminated water sources, deployment of a single water source with water treatment, renovation of the dining hall, decontamination of the hostels, overhauling of the sewage system and clearance of the septic tanks.

He added that the periodic testing and retesting of water sources would continue, in line with international best practices.

Idris said, “I am delighted to inform you that, based on the results of the analysis of the latest water samples collected on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, all water delivery points have been certified to conform to official specifications and I hereby recommend to the school authority resumption of students of Queens College, Yaba, Lagos.”

While restating the state government’s commitment to citizens’ good health, Idris emphasised the need for the school authority and appropriate federal agencies to continue to supervise and monitor the students and staff of the school because of the “polymicrobial nature” of the outbreak.

Idris also revealed that four out of the 25 infected kitchen staff that were treated and tested afresh still harboured some bacteria, recommending that the affected staff be made to undergo further treatment, be prevented from handling food and be redeployed from the kitchen area.

He noted that since the outbreak of the disease in the school, 40 cases were admitted in various public and private hospitals in the state.

He added that 37 cases were discharged after full recovery, while the remaining three were lost to the disease.

The commissioner noted that though no new case of the disease has been reported since the last case was discharged on the 18th of April, 2017, he warned that sporadic cases may still occur due to multi-microbial nature of the disease occurrence.

Idris however restated the need for the school authority as well as proprietors of schools in the state to ensure strict compliance with personal and environmental hygiene by ensuring provision of safe water, appropriate refuse disposal, conducting food handlers’ test for kitchen staff and food vendors biannually, and continuous monitoring of water and sewage treatment plants.

He also encouraged students and all stakeholders to imbibe the culture of regular handwashing with soap and water.

He urged members of the public to report suspected cases of any disease of public health importance to the nearest public health facility or notify the Ministry of Health via the following numbers: 08037170614, 09087106072, 08023169485, 08052817243, and 08026441681.

Source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: