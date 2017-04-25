Read Chioma Akpotha’s ‘Sparkling’ Birthday Message To Ufuoma McDermott

Nollywood talented beauties, Chioma Akpotha and Ufuoma McDermott are strong and solid ladies in the movie industry.

Ufuoma turned a year older yesterday 23rd April and Chioma took time to express her love for the actress, not forgetting to appreciate the friendship they also share.

She wrote:

S. P. A. R. K

You light up anything and anyone that comes your way

Your laughter fills the largest of all rooms

Your spark is always “full current”

Nepa dey learn work for where you dey

Child of Light… nothing less is expected of you!

Thank you for being who you are to me and my one prayer for you today is that you @ufuomamcdermott WILL fulfill DESTINY .

I love you to bits this girl 😍😫 cos because of you my spark won’t grow weak.

Happy birthday my Darling Ufffuu of the Mark ya Domot Clan 🏃🏽‍♀️.

See photos:

Source: Instagram

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: