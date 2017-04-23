Remains of Senator Isiaka Adeleke has been taken for autopsy

Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke remains have been taken to a hospital for autopsy.

According to reports ,the late politician observed a sudden rush of sympathisers towards the entrance of the sitting room as the corpse was brought back into the Sienna car.

Scores of motorcyclists trailed the car as it was driven outside the house towards Osogbo where the hospital is.

Some of the people claimed that he was being taken to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital while some said the autopsy would be carried out at the private hospital where he died early this morning.

One of then close supporters of the late politician said the deceased”s younger brother, Deji Adeleke, who is not around called and directed that autopsy should be done before burial.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

