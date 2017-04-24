‘Ritual Killings, Conspiracy Of Silence Must Stop…’

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has warned traditional rulers in Ikorodu against sponsoring ritual killings in the area. He also urged them to desist from habouring kidnappers and pipeline saboteurs in their domain.

The police boss, who was on a ‘red-flag’ visit to Ikorodu yesterday noted that the police would no longer tolerate people being killed and maimed under the watchful eyes of traditional institution.

Speaking to the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi, and other monarchs in the axis including Oba of Ijede, Oba of Imota, Oba of Ibese, Oba Semiu Kasali and Oba of Igbogbo, Owoseni said the police would no longer tolerate any conspiracy of silence.

“Killing for rituals must stop. With your support, we can stop those killings for rituals. Let us take ownership of our areas and expose the hoodlums among you. We have information that some of the Baales and chiefs supply foods to these militants.

“Many of the Baales you have in Ikorodu are spies to these vandals and militants. This is why I am here. The conspiracy of silence must stop. We need intelligence from the traditional rulers. We have seen the shrines belonging to these militants, we have destroyed them. We have gained entrance into Ishawo creeks and forests.

“We need the traditional institution to come out boldly. If we join hands together, we can arrest all these bad boys. The speculation is that it is the tradional institions that is sending these boys to take people’s blood. We believe it is not true, but the traditional rulers should rise up against the killings. We need the traditional institution to come out boldly.

“Your farmers and fishermen know these kidnappers and militants but there is a conspiracy of silence. They don’t want to expose these criminals. Partnership with you would help us fight these criminals effectively. It is something to be worried about that Ikorodu axis is leading in kidnapping, pipeline vandalism and ritual killings,” he said.

The Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Shotobi, stated the resolve of all the traditional institution in Ikorodu division to partner with security operatives in curbing crimes and criminality.

According to him, “we are investigating the killings and other crime in Ikorodu area and all the traditional rulers in Ikorodu area would soon expose the hoodlums.”The Oba of Imota noted that the increase in crime in the area is as a result of massive urban migration that has rubbed off on Ikorodu communities.

According to him, “development in Imota has made a lot of strangers to gain entrance into my community. No traditional ruler would be happy for his community to be known for criminality during his reign. Cultism is our problem in Imota. Few days ago, someone was shot; another person was also shot yesterday. Our challenge is that when we give information and the police arrest these criminals, after few weeks, the suspects are released.”

Source: Guardian

