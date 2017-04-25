Runtown grabs major endorsement deal with Infinix

Nigerian singer and ‘Mad Over You’ crooner, Runtown continues to be the hottest and most talked about pop star of the year.

From selling out tours in the US and UK, to headlining his debut concert in Lagos to buying a 2017 Lamborghini Gallardo, the Eric Many frontline star continues to make headlines on and off stage.

Now, he’s just put pen to paper to sign a mouth watering multi-million naira endorsement with Infinix Mobile cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent life experiences.

The new deal will see Runtown become the face of Infinix Mobile through regular interactions to push the products and help make them become part of a lifestyle that represents trend-setting and intelligent experiences for young people around world.

Speaking on the new deal, Runtown says, ‘like I always say, It’s been God all the way, we thank God for growth, we thank him for the recognition and talent and most importantly a great team. It can only get better from here on’.

See photos:

