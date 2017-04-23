Secrets You Wife Will Likely Keep From You

An old flame turns up

Perhaps in your thoughts, as you recall him. Or you indeed bumped into him somewhere. It was sort of rekindling, but you could do nothing about it (or did you?). Once home, you don’t discuss him but have fleeting thoughts about the meet. You don’t have to tell your husband about him. Why would you?

Someone else is far more attractive than your husband

It could be someone you met at a party or at work. There are times when you come across someone so charming that your husband totally fades out in comparison to him. You could be all flirty with this bloke, bringing you back to your school days. But nope, you don’t want your husband to get a whiff of it.

She wish you had better habits

Fine, your husband has had a different upbringing. You are culturally different. But what does it really take to turn the fans off when not in use or stash away those empty bags of chips? Despite telling a hundred times, he would not budge. The result – you begin to hate him for that. But you don’t want to tell him so.

She wish your folks are out of the picture

True, a wife can never love her in-laws like she can love her parents and siblings. Plus, there will be little appreciation from your in-laws for you. It all may not go down well with you, so much so that you will dislike your husband as much as you could dislike his parents. Despite the freedom of speech that you enjoy at home, your hatred for in-laws is one thing you will never want to tell your husband.

She reads your text messages

What does he read all the time on the phone and why is it out of bounds to you? The curiosity in you makes you read his messages and check his contact details provided you know the password. But don’t tell this to him as he would change his password immediately!

She wish you were rich

No amount of money will keep you contented. You compare your husband with your friend’s husband and wonder whether he is on the road to success.

She wish you are more fashionable

Yes, sometimes it’s nice to show off to your friends that you have the best trendsetter husband. But sadly every time someone visits you or you get invited, he is at his worse. You want to kick him in the shins, but you just put a lid on your eagerness to do that to him.

Her mother is more important than yours

This is another bitter truth that will crumble your husband. Your mother is more important for you because she is there for you when you face any problem. You run up to her to seek help with your kids, to know the recipes, to find a solution. And she is glad to do anything for you unlike your mother-in-law. But you wouldn’t want to share this with your husband.

Women are known for their inability to keep secrets but what men do not know is that we are very much capable of keeping secrets, selectively.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: