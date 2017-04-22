Sunday , 23 April 2017
See the alleged fight betwee Davido and Ice Prince At An Event

OGA April 22, 2017

DMW boss, Davido allegedly ‘fought’ Chocolate City rapper, Iceprince Zamani at an event in Delta.

According to a Twitter user, Saint Lee, ‘Iceprince questioned Quilox club boss, Shina Peller on why he was told to manage with others when Davido rode in a salon car, and then Davido allegedly got furious’.

Both put up status on their social media accounts confirming the would be at Delta before the alleged incident.

