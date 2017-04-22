See the alleged fight betwee Davido and Ice Prince At An Event

DMW boss, Davido allegedly ‘fought’ Chocolate City rapper, Iceprince Zamani at an event in Delta.
According to a Twitter user, Saint Lee, ‘Iceprince questioned Quilox club boss, Shina Peller on why he was told to manage with others when Davido rode in a salon car, and then Davido allegedly got furious’.
Both put up status on their social media accounts confirming the would be at Delta before the alleged incident.
