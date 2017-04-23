Sunday , 23 April 2017
Qatar Airways

See What Angry Residents Did to an Armed Robber Caught in Sapele This Sunday Morning | Photos

Deolu April 23, 2017

An armed robber who was caught this morning while trying to rob in Sapele, Delta state got more than he bargained for after local residents served him jungle justice.

The residents of Sapele in Delta state, apprehended an armed robber this Sunday morning while trying to rob.
The criminal got more than he bargained for after he was beaten and humiliated by the angry residents.
The mob made him pose with his locally made pistol after a car tyre was put on him.
It was not ascertained whether the suspect was burnt alive or handed over to the security operatives.

Source: Tori


Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Nigerian Police Places N10m Bounty on the Head of Notorious Serial Killer, Terwase Akwaza a.k.a Ghana | Photo

The Nigeria Police Force, has placed a N10 million bounty on the head of a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946