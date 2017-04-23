See What Angry Residents Did to an Armed Robber Caught in Sapele This Sunday Morning | Photos

An armed robber who was caught this morning while trying to rob in Sapele, Delta state got more than he bargained for after local residents served him jungle justice.

The criminal got more than he bargained for after he was beaten and humiliated by the angry residents.

The mob made him pose with his locally made pistol after a car tyre was put on him.

It was not ascertained whether the suspect was burnt alive or handed over to the security operatives.