See How Charly Boy Tattoos The Name Of All His Children On His Arm, Pierced His Balls

The Area Father got a tattoo of all his children’s names on one of his arms today.

His wife, Lady D’s name is tattooed on his chest.

He shared the photo and wrote “Tattooed my children’s name on my left arm today, hope space go dey to tattoo my grand children’s name and….”

He also shared another photo saying he pierced his balls

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: