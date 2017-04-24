See how Daniel Ademinokan Celebrates Stella Damasus on Her Birthday

Actress, Stella Damasus is a year older today, 24th April, and her husband, Daniel Ademinokan took to his Instagram page to celebrate her.

Daniel who is currently in Nigeria wrote;

“I can never have enough words to express what I feel for you or what you mean to me. My best friend, confidant, prayer partner, co-conspirator, baby mama, wifey, personal motivator and leader of my cheerleading squad.

Stellz, as you celebrate this new age, the heavens are definitely rejoicing with you because they are fully aware you’re stepping closer to that divine destiny mapped out for you from our Creator.

I celebrate you today Obiageli (😜) and I wish nothing but the best for you always. Happy Birthday BooBoo Kitty 😂😂!

PS: Babe I miss you so much! Sooooo much! Naija sun don show me fire. I look like Wande Coal now. 😂😂😂😂 #HappyBirthday #StellaDamasus #iLoveYou #iMissMyWife

#iCantWaitToGetHome #Wifey #MyRib #BooBooKitty”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: