See the gorgeous photos of Dennis Dooshima of the Nigerian Firefighter

Dennis Dooshima, a female firefighter in the Nigerian Fire service has shown that Nigerian women are taking charge and slaying these days.

Stargist.com presents you 6 facts about the gorgeous firefighter.

See below:

1 Dennis Dooshima is a native of Tiv from Benue state.

2 She studied Mass Communication in school.

3 Dennis was motivated to join the fire service after her cousin got burnt to death due to carelessness.

4 According to her, the best part of the job is knowing that she is doing her part to make a difference.

5 She shares the toughest part of her job as witnessing all kinds of tragedies and the attitude of the general public.

6 Not only is Dennis an hardworking firefighter, she’s also super hot.

