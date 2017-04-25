See the gorgeous photos of Dennis Dooshima of the Nigerian Firefighter

Dennis Dooshima, a female firefighter in the Nigerian Fire service has shown that Nigerian women are taking charge and slaying these days.
Stargist.com presents you 6 facts about the gorgeous firefighter.
See below:
1 Dennis Dooshima is a native of Tiv from Benue state.
2 She studied Mass Communication in school.
3 Dennis was motivated to join the fire service after her cousin got burnt to death due to carelessness.
4 According to her, the best part of the job is knowing that she is doing her part to make a difference.
5 She shares the toughest part of her job as witnessing all kinds of tragedies and the attitude of the general public.
6 Not only is Dennis an hardworking firefighter, she’s also super hot.