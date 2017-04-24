Monday , 24 April 2017
See what Nigerians Are Saying About Kcee For Allegedly Displaying ‘Stolen’ Dollar Bills Is Shocking

OGA April 24, 2017

Nigerian singer, Kcee has been called out by an Instagram user for allegedly stealing a photo of his dollar bills.

The Instagram user, @vvs_uno came at Kcee as he told him via his comment section to go get a bag and it was lame to steal a screenshot of someone else’s money.

Nigerians had a lot to say regarding this as they have since been comparing Kcee to actress, Oge Okoye.


