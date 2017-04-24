See what Nigerians Are Saying About Kcee For Allegedly Displaying ‘Stolen’ Dollar Bills Is Shocking

Nigerian singer, Kcee has been called out by an Instagram user for allegedly stealing a photo of his dollar bills.
The Instagram user, @vvs_uno came at Kcee as he told him via his comment section to go get a bag and it was lame to steal a screenshot of someone else’s money.
Nigerians had a lot to say regarding this as they have since been comparing Kcee to actress, Oge Okoye.
