See what Nigerians Are Saying About Kcee For Allegedly Displaying ‘Stolen’ Dollar Bills Is Shocking

Nigerian singer, Kcee has been called out by an Instagram user for allegedly stealing a photo of his dollar bills.

The Instagram user, @vvs_uno came at Kcee as he told him via his comment section to go get a bag and it was lame to steal a screenshot of someone else’s money.

Nigerians had a lot to say regarding this as they have since been comparing Kcee to actress, Oge Okoye.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: