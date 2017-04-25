See Photo of Chief of Army Staff, General Buratai Taking a Selfie with His Pet Snake

People have been left curious after a rare photo of Chief of Army Staff, COAS -General Tukur Buratai posing with his snake surfaced online.

A rare photo of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, General Tukur Buratai taking a selfie with his pet snake. The army chief has shown that he has a thing for reptiles as he coolly shows off while holding the huge reptile.

Buratai is known to have a snake farm located at Gora in Karu local government area in Nasarawa State, about 40 kilometres from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) along the Abuja-Keffi expressway called the Tukur & Tukur Snakes Farm.