See photos of Nigerian stars at Eniola Badmus’s father burial ceremony

Nigerian celebrities stepped out in style as they attended Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus‘ party organised to celebrate the Life and Times of her late dad.

Celebrities at the event held at Havillah Event center Lagos include Kwam 1, Tiwa Savage, D’ija, Odunlade Adekola, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Iyabo Ojo, Tayo Odueke, Foluke Daramola-Salako, Toyin Lawani, Layole Olatogun, amongst others.

See more photos below:

