See How Rita Dominic Turned Heads At The Schick Magazine Launch

Rita Dominic is the cover star for the Maiden edition of Schick Magazine, it’s no wonder she attended the magazine launch looking like a million bucks.

The Nollywood thespian proves she is worth any prestigious style magazine cover as she turned heads in a fabulous monochrome outfit which she paired with unclad pumps.

Her signature Afro hair do also gave the look a perfect finish.

See more photos below:

