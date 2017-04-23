Senate President mourns Late Isiaka Adeleke

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has condoled with the family of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died in the early hours of Sunday.

Saraki described the death of the first elected Governor of Osun State and two-term serving Senator as a personal loss.

The Senate President, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described Adeleke as an important figure in the Eight Senate.

“My heart goes out to the family of Senator Adeleke, and the people of the great State of Osun,” Saraki said.

“Adeleke was a leader in every right, a formidable colleague, patriotic statesman, good family man and complete gentleman whose contributions to the development of Osun State in particular and the nation in general will never be forgotten.”

The Senate President went on to eulogise Adeleke, who served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market as a consummate reformer, courageous public servant and grassroots politician whose love for his people and commitment to national service remains unparalleled.

“From his track-record as a second term Senator, it is clear that Adeleke was a man who his people trusted to carry out their mandate in the Senate,” he said.

“He was always passionate about his work in the legislature and showed competence, dedication and an ability to work with everyone to bring about the greater good. He will be sorely missed.”

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the larger Adeleke family, Osun West Senatorial District, Governor Rauf Aregbesola and the entire people of the State of Osun, the Vice Chairman and members of the Senate Committee on Capital Market, the Senate, and indeed, the 8th National Assembly.

Saraki prayed to Almighty Allah to grant Adeleke a place among the righteous ones in Aljannah firdaus.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

