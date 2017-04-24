Monday , 24 April 2017
Senator Adewale burial rites postponed

Tope Alabi April 24, 2017

The burial rites of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, has been postponed by the family members, which  was earlier scheduled for 4:pm on Sunday. 

Adeleke, a former civilian governor of Osun,  died in the earlier hours of Sunday at Biket  Hospital in Osogbo.

Adeleke’s corpse,  which was brought to his residence in Ede at 1:10 pm in preparation for the Islamic burial rites,  was returned back to Ladoke Akintola Hospital in Osogbo for autopsy.

The News Agency of Nigeria learnt  that the younger brother of the late politician,  Deji,  ordered for autopsy  to be carried out to ascertain  the cause of  death.

Deji was also said to have  directed that the burial ceremony be postponed till Monday.

Friends and sympathisers,  who were waiting for the burial ceremony, were told  around 5:30 pm that  the event  had  been postponed.

A  family source said the burial had  been fixed for 10: am on Monday,  pending the outcome of the autopsy.

Giving a picture of the developments leading to the demise of the late flamboyant politician, one of  the  domestic staff  said that  Adeleke had attended  a meeting till around 2: am on Sunday before he went to bed.

The staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity,  said Adeleke also  attended burial and wedding ceremonies in Guta and Iwo  on Saturday.

The source further explained that early in the morning on  Sunday, Adeleke complained of leg pain and his private doctor was called in to attend to him.

According to the staff, the doctor gave him an injection and he left, only to be called back after the senator complained of stomach ache.

” He was later rushed to Biket  Hospital where he was finally confirmed dead,’’  the source said.

The news of the death had resulted  in protests by  youths  in Ede, with many of them barricading  the busy Osogbo-Ibadan road and setting  bonfires which  disrupted  the free flow of traffic.

NAN.


