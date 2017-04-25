Tuesday , 25 April 2017
Serena Williams’ Heart-Warming Letter To Unborn Child Is Perfect

Jo Daniel April 25, 2017

The professional tennis player broke the internet last week after she revealed she was 20 weeks pregnant with a photo she posted on her Snapchat.

She shared the new photo above and attached an open letter to her unborn baby.

She wrote:

“My Dearest Baby,
You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy”

See photo:

Source: Instagram


