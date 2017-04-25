Tuesday , 25 April 2017
I Have Had s*x With My Colleague Over 150 Times, My husband Doesn’t Interest Me Anymore – Housewife Shares Thrilling Story

Olayinka April 25, 2017

A housewife has shared a scintillating story of her sexcapades with her colleague in the office. According to the story the woman sent to Joro Olumofin, the pair who are both married met when they went for interview in their office and hit it off from their.

The woman who claimed she’s been married for 5 years said both of them have had s*x for over 150 times and that she no longer have interest in her husband again as this other man have opened her eyes sexually.

Read her story below:


