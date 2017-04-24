s*x can be super painful
We’ve got one word for you: ouch! “Yeast infections can cause inflammation, irritation, and itching on vaginal tissue,” says Alyssa Dweck, M.D., assistant clinical professor at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Since this tissue is already sensitive, s*x might further irritate and aggravate symptoms.
Top it off with the fact that the infection can interrupt your v**ina’s natural lubrication skills, and your guy’s peen may as well be made of sandpaper.
Since the vaginal tissue is already inflamed, having s*x can delay healing by causing further damage, says Hilda Hutcherson, M.D., professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Columbia University Medical Center in New York. If you’re using an OTC cream to clear things up, having s*x can push the medication out of your vajayjay. Plus, depending on the meds, they can even damage the condom you’re using for protection.
It’s best to hold off on s*x until a short course of OTC cream or a diflucan tablet can take hold, says Dweck. Those treatment options can resolve your infection in as little as 72 hours.
