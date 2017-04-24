You might have an STD

Some yeast infection symptoms (like vaginal itching, burning, and discharge) are also symptoms of STDs. “Self-treatment with anti-fungal creams or tablets will delay some patients’ diagnosis,” says Cooper, who recommends checking in with your doc just in case. “Yeast is only one of the causes of infection in the v**ina, and you wouldn’t want to have an STD go undiagnosed because you were self-treating,” she adds.

Guys can also catch it While not considered an STD in the traditional sense, it is possible to pass yeast infections to each other during s*x, says Dweck. According to the Office on Women’s Health, about 15 percent of men get an itchy rash on their man-hood if they have unprotected s*x with a woman who has a yeast infection. (Gah.) If you experience yeast infections on the reg, consider seeking treatment as a couple: “I’ve seen patients with recurrent yeast infections that I couldn’t get resolved until the partner was treated as well,” says Danielle Cooper, M.D., a Louisiana-based board-certified ob-gyn.

s*x can be super painful

We’ve got one word for you: ouch! “Yeast infections can cause inflammation, irritation, and itching on vaginal tissue,” says Alyssa Dweck, M.D., assistant clinical professor at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Since this tissue is already sensitive, s*x might further irritate and aggravate symptoms.

Top it off with the fact that the infection can interrupt your v**ina’s natural lubrication skills, and your guy’s peen may as well be made of sandpaper.

It might last longer

