Shan George Celebrates Her 47th Birthday (photos)

Shan George
21 April 1970
Ediba, Cross River State, Nigeria
Nationality Nigerian
Occupation
Actress singer film director film producer
Years active 1996–present
Shan George is a Nollywood actress, singer, film producer and director. Prior to debuting in the movie Thorns of Rose, she had previously featured in a 1997 soap opera titled Winds of Destiny. She is best known for her role in the movies Outkast and Welcome to Nollywood.
