Shan George Celebrates Her 47th Birthday (photos)

Shan George

21 April 1970

Ediba, Cross River State, Nigeria

Nationality Nigerian

Occupation

Actress singer film director film producer

Years active 1996–present



Shan George is a Nollywood actress, singer, film producer and director. Prior to debuting in the movie Thorns of Rose, she had previously featured in a 1997 soap opera titled Winds of Destiny. She is best known for her role in the movies Outkast and Welcome to Nollywood.

Source: Instagram

