Here Are Signs You Are Under Too Much Stress

You have frequent headaches

Most of the pains we feel in our noggins are likely caused by tension headaches. You can bring these on from clenching your jaw, tensing your neck, shoulders, back muscles, or grinding your teeth, says Everyday Health. We subconsciously tense the muscles around our neck and shoulders during work or when we sleep, which in turn, causes headaches.

WebMD explains these pains are usually felt in the forehead or the back of the head and neck. The pain is typically dull but constant, and you may feel pressure as well. They are the most common type of headache in adults, so do yourself a favor and practice some stress-relieving tactics to get rid of them.

You have Body aches and pains

Sometimes it’s hard to determine the difference between stress-related aches and workout soreness. According to Everyday Health, when we stress out, our sympathetic nerve system activates the flight-or-fight response. “Blood is then sent to major muscle groups that increase muscle tension and prepare you to fight or flee a situation. If you do not take any action, muscles can become sore or painful,” Amy Przeworski, Ph.D., told the publication.

You are always sick

If you are always under the weather with the flu, a cold, or another illness, there’s a chance it could be from poor nutrition or stress. The main hormone that rises when you’re stressed is cortisol, which can negatively affect your immune system. When you’re exposed to cortisol for long periods of time, your body may be more susceptible to sickness, says Breaking Muscle.

Even if your constant worries don’t lead to the sniffles, you could still be doing damage. Chronic stress can keep you from absorbing as much calcium as you need, which can affect your bone density later on. Keep your levels in check to stay healthy all year round.

You have Itchy skin

Sounds odd, but think about when you’re stressed — you may subconsciously scratch your arm or even parts of your face. Calm Clinic says this is because stress increases the inflammation of our skin. Sometimes, physical sensations feel more intense when we endure anxiety. We can often experience tingling sensations that we mistake for itchiness. Weird stuff.

You have acne breakout

Think your acne is just from eating bad over the weekend? It’s possible, but when you get one huge zit or totally break out, stress may be to blame. Our skin is worse than usual because stress can make you produce more sebum, the oily substance that can clog pores. More sebum means more opportunities for blocked hair follicles and acne lesions to form. Though stress won’t necessarily cause acne in people who aren’t already prone, WebMD explains it can make what would have been a minor breakout a lot worse.

Increased sweating

The reason we sweat when we’re stressed is quite interesting. Some scientists say sweating plays an evolutionary role in sending warning signals to people around us. Sweat from exercise and sweat from stress are produced differently, though. The Wall Street Journal explains sweat caused by stress is from apocrine glands and is triggered by adrenaline, the hormone that causes us to react quickly when facing a threatening situation. If you have a stressful business meeting coming up, wear dark colors just in case.

Lack of concentration

When it feels as if your mind is being pulled in every direction and you can’t seem to complete anything on time when you have tons to do, your stress levels may be to blame. Dr. Timothy Wilens, M.D., tells Fox News how stress can really affect your ability to think clearly and focus. “It competes with your cognitive centers — the areas in the brain that are responsible for quick, sharp thoughts — so being anxious or stressed drags focus down even further,” he says.

A lack of concentration can severely impact your job, relationships with others, or academics, so make sure to tell your doctor if you’re having a tough time managing your stress levels.

Source: Cheatsheet

