Singer Oritsefemi Reportedly Got Married Yesterday, See Wife’s Photos

Nigerian superstar artiste and ‘double wahala’ crooner, Oritsefemi reportedly got married to his hearthrob, Nabila Fash, a PR expert, in a private wedding that was held yesterday in his Lekki home that he recently packed into.
It was gathered that the court registrars were invited to Oritsefemi’s house who
already has 3 baby mamas, to conduct the wedding between him and his Kaduna born wife.
The excited artiste, has already taken to Instagram to share a photo of his wife, which he captioned ‘Mrs. O’. A big congrats to the couple.
Ad ==> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins Plus Reveals Secret to His New Strength. Click Here for Free Info
I need yours assist