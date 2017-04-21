Friday , 5 May 2017
Singer Oritsefemi Reportedly Got Married Yesterday, See Wife’s Photos

OGA April 21, 2017

Nigerian superstar artiste and ‘double wahala’ crooner, Oritsefemi reportedly got married to his hearthrob, Nabila Fash, a PR expert, in a private wedding that was held yesterday in his Lekki home that he recently packed into.

It was gathered that the court registrars were invited to Oritsefemi’s house who
already has 3 baby mamas, to conduct the wedding between him and his Kaduna born wife.

The excited artiste, has already taken to Instagram to share a photo of his wife, which he captioned ‘Mrs. O’. A big congrats to the couple.

 


One comment

  1. Jafar umar
    May 2, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    I need yours assist

    Reply

