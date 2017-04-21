Singer Oritsefemi Reportedly Got Married Yesterday, See Wife’s Photos

Nigerian superstar artiste and ‘double wahala’ crooner, Oritsefemi reportedly got married to his hearthrob, Nabila Fash, a PR expert, in a private wedding that was held yesterday in his Lekki home that he recently packed into.

It was gathered that the court registrars were invited to Oritsefemi’s house who

already has 3 baby mamas, to conduct the wedding between him and his Kaduna born wife.

The excited artiste, has already taken to Instagram to share a photo of his wife, which he captioned ‘Mrs. O’. A big congrats to the couple.

