Singer Tekno update fans on his state of health

OGA April 25, 2017

Nigeria super star, Tekno, who travelled to the United States after suffering from Acid Reflux, which caused him severe chest pain and being subsequently joined by his new girlfriend, Lola Rae, has disclosed that he feels much more better now.

The MMMG artiste who disclosed this in an Instagram post in the early hours of today, has since been getting words of encouragement from his fans.

See post below:


