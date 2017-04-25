Snoop Dogg Shares Album Art for 15th Solo Album ‘Neva Left’

The Dogg never sleeps. On May 19, Snoop Dogg will release his 15th studio album titled Neva Left.

Neva Left follows last year’s Coolaid project, which boasted production credits from Just Blaze, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. For his upcoming release, The Doggfather hopes to capture every phase of his illustrious 25-year career. In honor of his Doggystyle days, Snoop elected to use a photo dating back to his first album for the Neva Left cover art.

“Throughout the years, I’ve had my hands in a lot of different projects, but music has always remained at my core. This album reflects every phase of me throughout my career,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release. “I’m excited for ya’ll to hear this new project that highlights the evolution of the Dogg.”

Snoop Dogg recently unleashed his latest single “Promise You This.” The West Coast rap legend will also gift avid fans who pre-order the album his smoker-friendly single “Mount Kushmore,” featuring Redman, Method Manand Cypress Hill’s B-Real.

Snoop is currently on the road for his 2017 Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour. Presented by Merry Jane, the 16-city tour will highlight two of Snoop’s favorite pastimes: music and cannabis. For the festivities, Snoop tapped several of rap’s familiar faces like Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, Method Man, Redman, Lil Uzi Vert, Berner and Flatbush Zombies for select stops.

Take a look at his cover art below:

Courtesy Photo Snoop Dogg, ‘Neva Left’

