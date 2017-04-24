I Spent N4.3bn Not N6bn in 3 years – Emir Sanusi | See Full Statement

The full statement by the Kano State Emirate Council revealing that the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II spent a whopping N4.3 billion since becoming the royal father in 2014.

The Kano State Emirate Council on Monday released details admitting that Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, spent a staggering N4.314billion since emerging as the emir in June 2014.

This was made public at a press conference in Kano, by the senior council official in charge of finance, who is also the Walin Kano, Bashir Wali.

Mr. Wali, who provided some details of the expenditure, also explained that Emir Sanusi inherited N1.9 billion (exactly N1.893,378.927.38) and not N4 billion as stated in some media reports.

Here is the official statement below: