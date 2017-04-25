Suicide Bombers Kill Seven In Maiduguri

Seven persons have been killed in suicide attacks at two separate locations in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

In one of the attacks, a female suicide bomber lost her life when she prematurely detonate an explosive strapped on her body upon being accosted by some vigilantes.

The terrorist died alone, while two other suspected female suicide bombers who seemed to be on the same mission with her, chickened out and took to their heels.

But they were gunned down by the vigilantes before they could escape.

In the second attack, which took place on the outskirts of Maiduguri, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive which claimed the lives of three persons.

The police spokesperson in Borno State, Murtala Ibrahim, in a message to journalists, said, “Today (Monday) at about 0510hrs, three female suicide bombers with IED strapped to their bodies, attempted to infiltrate Mamanti Village in Jere Local Government Area. They were intercepted by the civilian JTF.

“In the process, one of the suicide bombers detonated the IED strapped to her body, killing only herself. The other two tried to escape but were shot dead by security personnel on duty. The command EOD personnel were promptly drafted to the scene to sanitise and render the area safe.

“Again at about 0730hrs, another suicide bomb incident was foiled at Mainari Kanuri Village along Damboa/Biu Road on the outskirts of Maiduguri town.

“A suspected Boko Haram terrorist, disguised as a cart pusher, was intercepted by residents of the community. He detonated the IED on his cart, killing himself and three nearby civilians, while two other civilians sustained injuries.

“Both scenes have since been rendered safe and normalcy has been restored.”

Source: Punch

