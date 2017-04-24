Sweet Romantic Gestures To Show Your Partner You Care

Sure, you and your spouse know you love each other. (You did exchange those vows, after all!) But knowing it and showing how you feel are two totally different things, and sometimes a little appreciation and gratitude can make a world of difference, whether you’ve been busy at work and have barely seen each other or you’re going through a tough time. Here are four sweet and easy romantic gestures that will show your spouse appreciation and gratitude, guaranteed to bring you a little bit closer.

More than just turning down the music if he or she is on the phone or helping carry the groceries, really consider your spouse. When you’re making a big decision, thinking about a big purchase, or just choosing what to make for dinner, keep your spouse’s wants, needs, and preferences in mind. It doesn’t mean you need to always do what’s best for him or her, but even when you’re putting yourself first, be aware of how your actions and choices may affect your spouse.