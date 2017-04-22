Sunday , 23 April 2017
Qatar Airways

Sylvester Stallone At 70, Looks Shockingly Youthful And Fit As He Steps Out For Lunch In Beverly Hills

Jo Daniel April 22, 2017

He’s one of Hollywood’s veteran action stars. But Sylvester Stallone looked shockingly youthful as he stepped out for lunch in Beverly Hills yesterday.

Contrasting his cool attitude with a sunny yellow shirt, the 70-year-old talent looked both handsome and tough, the perfect combination for the timeless star.

During his outing, Sly donned dark denim while adding a splash of color with his stylish yellow button up.

The Rocky actor slicked his salt and pepper hair back into a handsome coif while covering his eyes in cool shades. He teamed his simple look with black sneakers, a nice watch, and a rugged chain link bracelet for added effect.
Later on the same day, the star shared a picture of him and Galaxy costars Chris Pratt and Micheal Rooker, where the New York native called Pratt his ‘gutsy buddy’.

Source: Instagram


Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Olumide Bakare: Nollywood stars, Amata, Saka, others react

Fred Amata, President, Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), on Saturday said that the death a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946