Sylvester Stallone At 70, Looks Shockingly Youthful And Fit As He Steps Out For Lunch In Beverly Hills

He’s one of Hollywood’s veteran action stars. But Sylvester Stallone looked shockingly youthful as he stepped out for lunch in Beverly Hills yesterday.

Contrasting his cool attitude with a sunny yellow shirt, the 70-year-old talent looked both handsome and tough, the perfect combination for the timeless star.

During his outing, Sly donned dark denim while adding a splash of color with his stylish yellow button up.

The Rocky actor slicked his salt and pepper hair back into a handsome coif while covering his eyes in cool shades. He teamed his simple look with black sneakers, a nice watch, and a rugged chain link bracelet for added effect.

Later on the same day, the star shared a picture of him and Galaxy costars Chris Pratt and Micheal Rooker, where the New York native called Pratt his ‘gutsy buddy’.

Source: Instagram

