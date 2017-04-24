Tanker Goes up In Flames In Lagos

What could have resulted to a major disaster was, Monday, averted in Lagos when a truck laden with 33,000 litres diesel went up in flames at Toyota junction in Ladipo area of Oshodi/ Apapa expressway, Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 5.30pm outward Mile Two when the truck with number plate TUT 258 XA, belonging to Bovas Petroleum reportedly crashed into a BMW Car with registration number LSD 462 CZ and this led to the spilling of the petroleum content which later caused a spark and the truck went up in flames.

Both vehicles were said to be heading for charity area when the incident occurred but the prompt intervention of emergency responders were said to have saved the situation from degenerating as residents were alerted to prevent further damages.

As at the time of this report, it could not be ascertained if both drivers escaped unhurt but the General Manager Lagos State Emergency Management agency LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu said there was no loss of life.

The incident led to traffic gridlock on the axis until normalcy was returned.

As at 6.30pm, recovery operation was on going at the scene by the men of the Lagos State Fire Service and LASEMA Response Team.

Source: Vanguard

