TBoss Causes Commotion On Instagram After Sharing This New Photos

BBNaija2017 finalist,TBoss’ fans fought her haters after she shared the above new picture of herself. The BBNaija star shared a photo of herself rocking a purple backless mini gown.. and and many people came for her neck..lol..

Some blasted her skin, while others came for the dress. Of course some of her die hard fans were ready to slam whoever insulted their queen. An Instagram user noted the “pink” thing that was shooting out of her “gown”.. While others think the dress is too inappropriate for a public outing. Fans are serious dragging themselves over the outfit.Do you think the dress is inappropriate ?

See below:

Comments from Instagram users:

