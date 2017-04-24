Tekno: Ubi Franklin Opens Up On Singer’s Illness

Nigerian singer, Tekno disclosed in a recent post on Instagram that for about a month, he has been battling with acid reflux, which is a chronic disease that occurs when stomach acid or bile flows into the food pipe and irritates the lining. For this reason, he had to be flown to America for medical check-up.

Tekno’s manager, Ubi Franklin in a chat with Punch has revealed that Tekno’s illness is not life threatening.

In his words; ‘“He has a medical condition that he had to travel abroad to treat so that the issue does not deteriorate. Although he was at AY live and he performed, I literally had to wear his clothes for him before he could perform. His illness is not life threatening but he had to travel abroad to ensure that he is thoroughly checked and properly catered for. He would not be away from the scene for too long and I am sure he should be back in two weeks,” .

