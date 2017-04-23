Tekno’s illness not life threatening –Manager

Fans of rave of the moment artiste, Tekno, were thrown into an apprehensive state on Wednesday when the artiste posted on his Instagram page that he had to cancel his shows due to health reasons. Most of his fans were more shocked because he performed over the weekend at AY’s annual Easter event on Sunday.

The singer disclosed in his post that for about a month, he has been battling with acid reflux which is a chronic disease that occurs when stomach acid or bile flows into the food pipe and irritates the lining. For this reason, he had to be flown to America for medical check-up.

He posted, “I know I have disappointed a whole lot of promoters and my amazing fans worldwide. I have been sick for over a month from acid reflux and it has worsened. I want to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause; all the show refunds and any other loss. I’m not taking any booking right now as I am off to America for proper treatment. By God’s grace I’ll get better in no time and be back on stage! If you could say a little prayer for me, I would be grateful. Good health to you and yours.”

No sooner had he posted this message that his request was granted and empathic messages began to flood his page. Furthermore, some fans expressed concerns that he probably may be nursing a life threatening ailment.

In a chat with Saturday Beats, his manager, Ubi Franklin, was quick to say that the singer would be back on his feet in two weeks. He explained that he literally used all the strength he had to perform on Sunday.

“He has a medical condition that he had to travel abroad to treat so that the issue does not deteriorate. Although he was at AY live and he performed, I literally had to wear his clothes for him before he could perform. His illness is not life threatening but he had to travel abroad to ensure that he is thoroughly checked and properly catered for. He would not be away from the scene for too long and I am sure he should be back in two weeks,” Franklin said.

Source: Punch

