Things You Can’t Afford To Ignore In Your Relationship

It’s easy sometimes to just ignore certain issues in your relationship instead of facing them head-on and looking for ways to get solutions.

If you are the type of partner who shies away from confrontations, you’ll be doing yourself no good by allowing far too many things slide without being addressed.

If your partner suddenly starts showing traits and attitudes that are harmful to your relationship, it is really better to have a conversation about these things than ignore them and hope they’ll just go away like that.

Especially if you regularly feel any of the 7 things listed below, then you really need to seek answers from that partner or watch your relationship slip out of your grip.

These feelings cannot be ignored:

1. You find yourselves withdrawing from each other. The bond is no longer as strong and communication not as great. Choosing not to talk about this is relationship suicide.

2. You somehow find it hard to trust whatever your partner says anymore

3. Everyone of your friends and family sees nothing good in him/her. They all can’t be haters.

4. They always look for a way to make you put their own needs first above yours. Always. You can’t ignore this.

5. You somehow find yourself keeping score of the bad things they did. And that’s because they just can’t seem to do right anymore.

6. You just keep having a feeling that won’t go away. Some nagging feeling deep in your stomach about how things aren’t right even though you are yet to see clear evidence.

7. You find it hard to introduce them to other people. Either because you do not trust them around your friends or because they refuse at all times to meet the people you care about.

Whatever the reason, you can’t ignore this. You just can’t.

Source: Pulse

