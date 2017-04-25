Things Your Stomach Is Trying To Tell You When You Eat Something That Disturbs It

When you pop in a stick of gum, you can practically feel your belly cramp up

Your stomach’s saying: Lay off the gum. There are two things at play here. One, you could be swallowing air as you chew, which basically blows you up like a balloon. Two—and more likely—it’s the artificial sweetener in the sugar-free gum you’re chomping. Artificial sweeteners aren’t digested by your body, which allows GI bacteria to interact with it and form more air. If you don’t notice this happening, you probably don’t have a problem with artificial sweetener, and the gum is just fine, says Dr. Meyer. If you do, the fix isn’t to chew sugar-laden gum (nutritionist and dentists definitely don’t suggest that). Instead, quit the chewing habit.

You’re burping a lot—and it’s burning your throat

Your stomach’s saying: Find your trigger foods. This is one symptom of acid reflux, a condition that is so variable from person to person. For instance, there are classic trigger foods that set off symptoms, like alcohol or caffeine, greasy food, chocolate, and even peppermint. But you’ll likely find ones that are unique to you, says Dr. Meyer. You can also try eating smaller, more frequent meals, and stop eating at least 90 minutes before going to bed. And of course, losing weight might help. “There are just as many skinny people out there with reflux, but at the same time, I’ve had patients say they’ve lost 20 pounds and the reflux disappeared,” he says.

You sometimes get diarrhea after eating a turkey sandwich

Your stomach’s saying: Are you sure you’re not lactose intolerant? Many people don’t realize they may be lactose intolerant because they don’t drink milk. “They might not think they eat much dairy, but they have some cheese on their sandwich or creamer in their coffee, and that’s enough to cause subtle symptoms,” says Dr. Meyer. Watch for stomach issues like bloating and gas, diarrhea, or cramping. Dairy is the top food intolerance, he says, so if you suspect that’s the case for you, skip formal testing (it’s often extensive and unnecessary) and instead be strict and cut out all dairy for two to four weeks to see if you have fewer symptoms, he says.

Having morning yogurt

Your stomach’s saying: Lactose intolerance is different in everyone. If you find that milk and ice cream leave you with a stomach ache and running for the bathroom but that Greek yogurt is totally fine, know the condition isn’t one-sized-fits-all. “There are definitely people who can tolerate different types of dairy and some who can’t eat any at all,” says Dr. Meyer. That’s why it helps to pay close attention to what you eat and your symptoms. You’d hate to unnecessarily avoid a food you love, right?

When you eat mangoes, you get…bloating and gas

Your stomach’s saying: Rethink your fruits. If you’re gassy in response to certain foods, doctors often suggest patients educate themselves on the FODMAP diet. (It stands for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides And Polyols. Whew!) Often recommended for people with IBS, FODMAP teaches you how to avoid the carbohydrates in foods that are more likely to cause trouble, and eat more of the ones typically more tolerable. In terms of fruit, the ones to limit include apples, pears, peaches, cherries, mangoes, cherries, and watermelon. Better options are bananas, blueberries, and grapefruit. “It’s very simple to try and often effective. You can be as strict as you want with it,” says Dr. Meyer. Learn more about what eating a low-FODMAP diet really means.

You ate a big salad and now feel pretty bloated

Your stomach’s saying: You piled on too big a portion. Obviously, veggies are super healthy for your body, including your GI system. In fact, they supply the fiber that basically helps clean you out. But that’s also why it can be too much of a good thing. “If you give anyone enough veggies, they’ll end up pretty uncomfortable with bloating and gas,” says David Meyer, MD, chief gastroenterologist at Kaiser Permanente in Atlanta, Georgia. Don’t think you have to limit the amount you eat. Instead, be more conscious about having smaller portions—and more of them—throughout the day. This is when incorporating veggies into at least one snack (like crudités and hummus in the afternoon) can come in handy.

