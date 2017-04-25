Tips On How To Prepare Coconut Milk

Coconut milk is often used as a binder or as sweeteners when making smoothies and in coffees as well.

This milk is however enjoyed best when it is freshly prepared than having to take an already-made, packaged one. When you prepare it fresh, you enjoy the fresh, rich and creamy taste that comes with it.

Coconut milk can be taken just like that or added as a base to some drinks and beverages or it could be used in cooking as in the case of coconut rice.

Although, a little time consuming because of the processes involved in removing the coconut from the shell and all that, coconut milk requires little or no other additional ingredients to prepare.

Ingredients

1. Coconut

2. Water

Directions

1. Remove the coconut from its shell, peel off the brown skin, rinse off the dirt, put in a blender, add the coconut water and extra cups of water. Blend on high speed for about 5 minutes.

2. Transfer the content into a sieve and drain the milk from the chaff.

3. Add water to the content in the sieve from time to time just to ensure the milk is well drained. Don’t add too much water, so that the milk doesn’t become too diluted and watery.

4. Pour the milk into an airtight container and refrigerate.

Source: Pulse

