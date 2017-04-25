Toyin Lawani’s ‘Tiannah’s Empire’ premieres amid pomp

TIANNAH’s Empire, a brand new reality TV show premièred penultimate week, at the IMAX Film House, Lekki Lagos, amidst colours and glamour. Toyin Lawani ‘Tiannah’s Empire’, a 13 part series, which started airing since on EbonyTV from April 18, follows closely the provocative and exciting life of Toyin Lawani, a celebrity stylist, socialite, serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, business executive and a mother. Described as the new Queen of Hustle, viewers would find the life of Lawani very interesting and impactful, as she juggles the many roles she plays on a daily basis, yet succeeding as a jack of many trades and master of all. The premiere of the reality TV show attracted notable entertainers both in the music and movie industries. The list includes, Tiwa Savage, Denrele Edun, Mo Abudu, Iyabo Ojo, Sasha P, Stephanie Coker and many others. The show kicked-off with a red carpet and photo sessions by the renowned stylist, Toyin Lawani who was joined by her family and friends. The TV show produced and directed by Priscilla Nzirimo-Nwanah, also explores Toyin’s drama-filled life as it unfolds, while exposing her chaotic but fun daily routines at Tiannah’s place. The first episode screened, features celebrities such as Nigeria music star, Olamide. It also revealed some of the processes taken to style music artists who throng Tiannah’s place on a daily basis, prior to music video shoots. EbonyLife TV’s CEO, Mo Abudu said putting up the show was one of the numerous ways in which the TV encourages creativity while showing the very best of Africa entertainment to the whole world.

Source: Vanguard

