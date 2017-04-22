#TributeToDagrin 7 Years After His Death…Has there been his replacement in the Nigeria music industry?

It’s exactly 7 years now that our very own Dagrin, Lyrical weyrey passed on to the great beyond. He died exactly 6:00pm on Thursday April 22nd after being involved in a fatal Accident along Agege motor road Mushin.

His death brought pains and agony not only to his family but also all lovers of Yoruba rap music in Nigeria. As at the time of his death, many of us couldn’t imagine the fate of Yoruba rap after his demise.

Going back to the memories of his songs, “Pon Pon Pon”, “Ghetto Dreams”, “Kondo”, and many more, Where is Dagrin? Where is my Chief Executive Omoita? #Tears!!

Meanwhile, after Dagrin’s death so many Yoruba rappers came on and successfully shine on the glory of Barrack ‘O’ Grin but the Question is who among them has really filled his space by making us continue to enjoy that spiritual feeling of Yoruba rap?

Let’s have your sincere opinion, Do You Think There Is Any Replacement For Dagrin Yet In Nigeria’s Music Industry?

