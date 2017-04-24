Two persons dead, seven injured in Lagos accident

Two people were feared dead while seven others, including a policeman, sustained injuries in a multiple road accidents at Ilasamaja, Lagos on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said that a gravel-laden tipper lorry and a truck loaded with vegetable oil collided, causing heavy gridlock on the ever-busy Oshodi – Apapa Expressway.

“A vehicle loaded with vegetable oil and a tipper carrying gravels on high speed crashed and the two drivers were seriously wounded while two motor boys were trapped inside the tripper.

“Policemen from Ilasamaja Division and other agencies rescued occupants of the two vehicles after about an hour and took them away in ambulance to hospital.

“As we were controlling the traffic caused by the accident, another truck coming on a high speed rammed into a commercial bus and summersaulted.

“The conductor died on the spot, more than seven persons in the bus sustained serious injury. A policeman in the bus got his leg broken,” a witness said.

NAN

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: