Two persons die in an auto crash along Ijebu Ode-Benin Expressway

Two persons, while seven others were left injured in an auto crash involving two cars which occurred on Sunday very close to Odogbolu Junction along the Ijebu Ode-Benin Expressway .

The two cars which were said to be travelling to Ijebu Ode from Sagamu end, when the incident occurred.

The vehicles were a Volvo car with number plate SMK 275 CG and a Toyota Sienna with number plate KRD 80 CL.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the operatives who rushed to the scene of the incident acting on information told him that the driver of the Volvo car was trying to overtake the Toyota Sienna, when he hit the Sienna with his car and the two cars ended up in the bush.

He said the two cars were speeding when the crash occurred.

He said, “We got a report from our operatives on Sunday morning around 11.33am that an auto crash occurred very close to Odogbolu junction along the Ijebu Ode-Benin Expressway.

“It involved two private cars, Volvo and a Toyota Sienna. Our operatives gathered from eyewitnesses that the driver of the Volvo was trying to overtake the Toyota Sienna when he hit the Sienna and both cars ended up in the bush.

“Two people died in the accident while seven others were injured in the crash, but our operatives could not tell specifically from which of the cars the casualties were from because they were flung out of the vehicles. ”

Akinbiyi said the remains of the dead passengers had been deposited at the mortuary of the Olabisi Olabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, while the injured were taken to the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State.

It will be recalled that an auto crash occurred along the same route last week in which three persons died while 13 others were injured when a commercial bus had a burst tyre while in motion.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: