Ubi Franklin Deletes All Instagram Posts Except 4 Photos With His Son

The Triple MG Boss have deleted all his Instagram posts and photos except 4 photos he took with his son, Jayden.

This serves to be an evidence of everything not alright with the music boss.

Everything alright?

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed