When the vaginal tissues have been lubricated, swollen, and rubbed against during intercourse, it changes how that tissue reacts to the environment. Primarily, you run a much greater risk of infection

Here is a break down of stuff you should never, ever do after s*x if you want to keep your v**ina happy.

Don’t have a hot bath

Getting your bubbles on sounds like the perfect after-s*x activity, but it’s bad news. When your vulva swells in response to s*xual stimulation, it reveals the opening of the v**ina, which means you have a greater chance of infection.

If you’re in a hot tub with your partner, that means you’re exposed to the bacteria on his skin and anus. Also, extensive water exposure reduces the efficiency of your skin’s antimicrobial barrier.

Don’t use soap to wash your v**ina

Some women might feel the urge to wash the v**ina with soap after s*x, but that’s really unnecessary. Not only might you have an allergic reaction if your post-s*x skin reacts differently to the harsh chemicals in cleansers, but using soap can lead to vaginal irritation and dryness.

The v**ina is a self-cleaning organ, and needs to be treated very, very gently — if you wouldn’t put it in your mouth, you shouldn’t put it in or around your v**ina. If you want to take a post-s*x shower, use plain water to rinse off.

Don’t forget to urinate

During s*x, bacteria can get pushed into your bladder. This can result in post-intercourse bladder infections. You can have some snuggle time, just empty your bladder within one hour of having s*x.

Then, wipe from front to back to avoid spreading fecal matter from your anus to the v**ina. Due to swelling and micro-abrasions that can occur during s*xual intercourse, your vulva and vaginal skin are particularly tender and prone to infection.

Don’t sleep in your nylon underwear

Cotton lingerie is okay because it’s breathable, but nylon, rayon, or polyester undies are a no-no. After s*x, your skin tends to be warm and damp, thanks to perspiration, vaginal secretions, and semen.

As such, synthetic underwear traps the moisture and you run the risk of a yeast infection. The v**ina likes to breathe. So, go unclad or stick to cotton pants after s*x.

Don’t use flushable wet wipes

If you’re sensitive to chemicals like alcohol, glycerin, scents, and certain oils, using a flushable wet wipe after s*x can cause irritation, since you’re more susceptible to skin issues after s*x. The signs include redness, swelling, itching, and tenderness.

If you’re set on cleaning up with something other than toilet paper, try doing your own wipe with warm water and vinegar. Mix one teaspoon of vinegar with a quart of water, pour some on to a wash cloth and wipe your vulva over the toilet, and then pat dry. The vinegar is mildly cleansing and helps maintain the skin’s natural acidity.