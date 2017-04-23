Sunday , 23 April 2017
I Want To Be defiled Again – r*pe Victim Begs

Olayinka April 23, 2017

A lady who claimed she was defiled by her boyfriend’s cousin has shared a scintillating story about how she would love to go over a similar experience again.

The lady whose story was shared by Lagos-based relationship expert, Joro Olumofin said she has had s*x with several guys after the incident but she never enjoyed it.

She further added that she’s looking for someone to r*pe her or have s*x with her aggressively.

Below is how she shared her story


