A lady who claimed she was defiled by her boyfriend’s cousin has shared a scintillating story about how she would love to go over a similar experience again.
The lady whose story was shared by Lagos-based relationship expert, Joro Olumofin said she has had s*x with several guys after the incident but she never enjoyed it.
She further added that she’s looking for someone to r*pe her or have s*x with her aggressively.
Below is how she shared her story
Ad ==> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins Plus Reveals Secret to His New Strength. Click Here for Free Info
Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed