WATCH: Dino Melaye Performs Diss Song ‘Aje kun iya ni’oje’ With Live Band; Reactions

Dino Melaye has taken his victorious celebration over the certificate scandal to a new level.

Recently, the senator representing Kogi West attended an event with his team and to the surprise of many, he mounted the stage, took over the microphone and began to perform ‘Aje kun iya ni’oje’.

Recall that Melaye first released the video of that song shortly after he appeared before the senate committee on ethics and privileges over his certificate scandal. The vice-chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, had also appeared before the panel to confirm or deny the allegation that Melaye did not graduate from the university. Garba affirmed that the senator graduated from the university.

To celebrate this victory, Melaye uploaded the video in which he sang a Yoruba song, “Aje kun iya ni’oje, aje kun iya ni’oje, eni ti o t’eni no, t’on de na de ni, aje kun iya ni’oje.”

A quick translation of the song reportedly is: “You will be beaten mercilessly if you fight someone who is stronger than you”.

Diss song here

The song fast became a sensation and has been covered by top acts including comedian EmmaOhMaGod.

Now, Dino Melaye is performing the song live and this has stirred reactions from Nigerians.

Watch the clip:

And here’s what Nigerians think:

