Watch Oritsefemi in honeymoon with his new wedded wife, Nabila

Oritse Femi, Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer who is best known for his remake of Fela Kuti’s “Double Wahala” song, last week got married secretly to his Kaduna-born wife and PR expert, Nabila Fash.
The act who is feeling excited about it all was spotted at the beach, having an exceptional time with his wife.
Oritsefemi shared the video on his Instagram page, which he captioned “beachside chilling with da queen”, also disclosed that his new single will be dropping soon.
Ad ==> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins Plus Reveals Secret to His New Strength. Click Here for Free Info
Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed