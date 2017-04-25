Tuesday , 25 April 2017
Woman Who Attempted Suicide, Charged To Court, Granted Bail Of N500,000

Deolu April 25, 2017

In a twist of events, a 51-year-old textile dealer at Balogun Market, Titi­layo Momoh, who attempt­ed to jump into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, was yester­day arraigned before an Ebute Meta Chief Magis­trates’ Court.

The accused, who was arraigned on a charge of at­tempting to commit suicide, pleaded not guilty.

But the prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin insisted that the accused committed the offence on March 24 at about 10am on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos. He said the businesswoman was, however, prevented by security operatives from committing suicide.

The accused had been having sleepless nights since she was allegedly duped of N18.7 million by a Bureau-de-Change operator some­time in 2015.

The offence contravened Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. The accused may, on con­viction, be sentenced to a life imprisonment accord­ing to the provisions of the section.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A.T. Elias admitted the ac­cused to a bail of N500,000 with two responsible sure­ties in like sum.

Elias directed that the woman be taken to a psy­chiatric hospital for evalua­tion and adjourned the case until June 1 for mention.

Source: BreakingTimes


