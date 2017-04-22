Sunday , 23 April 2017
Qatar Airways

Wow! See How BBNaija’s Bassey Was Welcomed To Calabar By Sen. Florence Ita Giwa (Watch Video)

Jo Daniel April 22, 2017

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Bassey, who has been widely accepted as one of the housemates of the reality TV show to watch out for, is currently in Calabar, and the ever smiling housemate, was received by Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa, who just decamped to the All Progressive Congress.

There were also fans who were very much excited to meet the ex-housemate at Fusion Restaurant, Calabar. Here’s the video below:

Source: Youtube


Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Olumide Bakare: Nollywood stars, Amata, Saka, others react

Fred Amata, President, Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), on Saturday said that the death a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946