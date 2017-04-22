Wow! See How BBNaija’s Bassey Was Welcomed To Calabar By Sen. Florence Ita Giwa (Watch Video)

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Bassey, who has been widely accepted as one of the housemates of the reality TV show to watch out for, is currently in Calabar, and the ever smiling housemate, was received by Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa, who just decamped to the All Progressive Congress.
There were also fans who were very much excited to meet the ex-housemate at Fusion Restaurant, Calabar. Here’s the video below:
Source: Youtube
Ad ==> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins Plus Reveals Secret to His New Strength. Click Here for Free Info
Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed