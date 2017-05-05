Before you part the outer lips of her v**ina, give them a little attention. “Touching the outer labia isn’t going to stimulate the cli**ris in the same way the inner lips do, because they’re not connected,” says Fulbright.

That said, taking your time before touching her clit can do wonders for her arousal—so press her labia majora between your thumb and index finger, rubbing back and forth with a gentle massaging motion, then gently tug her lips upward. If she doesn’t shave, you can even lightly pull at her pubic hair, Fulbright suggests.

CIRCLE HER HOT SPOT.

As tempting as it is to race to her cli**ris, tease her a little before touching down. First, apply a little lube—hint: simply dip a digit into her v**ina—to the padded part of your finger, and circle her cli**ris, applying a firm, consistent pressure.

“The circling motion is one of the most popular with women during self service,”says Fulbright.