Before you part the outer lips of her v**ina, give them a little attention. “Touching the outer labia isn’t going to stimulate the cli**ris in the same way the inner lips do, because they’re not connected,” says Fulbright.
That said, taking your time before touching her clit can do wonders for her arousal—so press her labia majora between your thumb and index finger, rubbing back and forth with a gentle massaging motion, then gently tug her lips upward. If she doesn’t shave, you can even lightly pull at her pubic hair, Fulbright suggests.
CIRCLE HER HOT SPOT.
As tempting as it is to race to her cli**ris, tease her a little before touching down. First, apply a little lube—hint: simply dip a digit into her v**ina—to the padded part of your finger, and circle her cli**ris, applying a firm, consistent pressure.
“The circling motion is one of the most popular with women during self service,”says Fulbright.
If your girlfriend prefers deep penetration, she probably enjoys the sensation of cervical contact—and your man-hood isn’t the only part of your body that can reach it.
“When she’s excited, the cervix does pull back some,” says Brandon.
“But the typical v**ina is not that long.” So insert your finger until you can’t go any further, and gently massage her cervix, applying more pressure only if she responds with pleasure.
“It can be really, really sensitive, so try it gently,” Brandon warns.
HIT HER cli**ris FROM ALL SIDES.
The classic side-to-side, up-and-down stimulation is undeniably awesome—and an almost surefire way to make her climax with an climax. But that’s really only hitting a portion of her cli**ris.
Brandon suggests lightly pinching it, then rubbing it in a circular motion between your fingers, as if you were wadding up a piece of gum. That way, you’re touching her hot spot from all angles, while also applying pressure.
It’s the recipe for an amazing climax.
Her outer labia may not be as sensitive as the rest of her lady parts—and that means it’s a prime place to start when you’re warming her up for an climax.
When you’re making out, slip a hand down south and simply cup her v**ina, pressing lightly. “This starts the blood flow and begins the process of arousal,” says Brandon. “It’s a gentle way to bring her into the experience.”
