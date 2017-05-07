Sunday , 7 May 2017
Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United (Premier League) 2017 | Goals Highlight

Deolu May 7, 2017

Manchester United visit London as they took on Arsenal for what was a massive premier league game in the top four race.

United started with 8 changes in the starting lineup and hoped to frustrate United which they did for first 45 minutes.

However Arsenal scored twice in three minutes after the break and put the result to bed and ended United’s chance of finishing in top four.

Watch & Download Highlight below:-

Source: Naijaloaded


One comment

  1. Alaske usman
    May 7, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    This is very disappointing result to man utd management,coach,Technical crew and fans around the globe. man utd hoping to end in top four is now tanish.The only hope now is to win Europa league. I wish them best and easy luck to hold this Europe laurel at the end.sorry for all man utd concerns around the earth

