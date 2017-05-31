“Ashawo, olosho, dog…street girl will always be street girl” – Fans call out Mercy Aigbe over her swimsuit photos

Actress Mercy Aigbe decided to have a break from the hassle of her surrounding and chose the U.K to have that break but some fans of hers won’t just let her be great!
Some of her fans have come for her after her London break which she said was for surgery turned out to be a kinda charade to some as she has been posting cute selfies and swimsuit photos.
The mother of two who recently truncated “Gentry” from her name after seven years of the ‘Mrs’ title shared some photos from London yesterday but rather than winning the heart of her lovely fans, she was attacked with insults and ruthless comments.
The actress was heavily blasted by her followers as most of them say she’s finally found the opportunity, the freedom she’s so desired all these while…
Read some comments below:
An very sure everyone calling her olos ho are gentry’s people.pls u all shud leave her alone.this is domestic violence n am sure u all skeletons in ur cupboards n don’t forget no woman or man is a saint.ur husband ur crown,Crown indeed….
Why re pple like dis,most u dat re judging her re worst than her.Wat is ur problem,leave her alone.Remember she who wear d shoes knows where it pains.Nigerians re too selfish in judging.If u want to be ashewo like her,u free.Let her be
am rilly shocked with Dis… y am I even a Nigerian Wat on earth did she do wrong omo na wa oooo…
u guys.. plz chill out a bit if mercy was busy with insulting celeb she won’t be successful as Dis fools
This is not the first time Nigerians will come for Mercy. She is fully aware that Nigerians will talk but then she posted it still. Nigerians don’t learn. These People keep using you guys to gain popularity but you don’t even have a clue. After this, she is going to keep doing same thing and gaining more popularity.
Was she suppose to wear buba and wrapper to swim,or better still Jean and jacket Villagers, uncivilised people. Displaying your ignorance to the world, is it by force to comment, MUGUS
All this shit about her leaving her husband, there’s a limit to love. Is it until he kills her?
Don’t mind those pple that reasons with their anus.
U all that are calling her olosho, If we check very well u guys are more than olosho. Pls allow her have fun cos dere is no crime in having fun
uncivilized people….do you expect her to put on lase or ankara to swim? why can’t you people just mind your business and face your own life so that you people can become famous and popular like her rather than judging her and even making her popular the more…if her husband had beaten her to death would you people have the stupid mouth to call her ashawo ….foolish people…una own dey una body….
pple ar so useless, thy dnt think before talking pls mid ur own business